Edge Performance VCT 'H' Ord (LSE:EDGH)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap£4.463m
  • OCF4.26%
  • AIC sectorVCT Specialist: Media, Leisure & Events
  • Manager GroupEdge Investment
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B44VMB16

Investment Strategy

Edge Performance VCT is seeking to achieve an annual yield for investors, growth, risk reduction and liquidity. Edge Performance VCT is targeting building to a consistent tax-free annual dividend yield for investors. To align the interests of the investment manager, Edge Investment Management Limited (the Investment Manager) with this objective.In the early years of the H Share Fund, the Company is seeking to pay out annual dividends of GBX3.5 per H Share p.a. (a 5% yield), while the anticipated returns from Qualifying Investments start to grow.

Latest EDGH news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .

EDGH Regulatory news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .