Investment Strategy

Edge Performance VCT is seeking to achieve an annual yield for investors, growth, risk reduction and liquidity. Edge Performance VCT is targeting building to a consistent tax-free annual dividend yield for investors. To align the interests of the investment manager, Edge Investment Management Limited (the Investment Manager) with this objective.In the early years of the H Share Fund, the Company is seeking to pay out annual dividends of GBX3.5 per H Share p.a. (a 5% yield), while the anticipated returns from Qualifying Investments start to grow.