Edge Performance VCT 'I' Ord (LSE:EDGI)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap£9.869m
  • OCF3.66%
  • AIC sectorVCT Specialist: Media, Leisure & Events
  • Manager GroupEdge Investment
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B5B6VC05

Investment Strategy

The Company is seeking to maximise returns for I Shareholders within a reasonable timescale having regard to the market positions of its remaining portfolio companies. Through a blend of fixed income securities, cash and near-cash, VCT-qualifying investments with a high level of underpinning and other VCT investments intended to achieve growth, the Company is looking to provide shareholders with significant capital preservation coupled with the potential for upside from the growth investments.

Latest EDGI news

EDGI Regulatory news

