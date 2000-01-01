Edinburgh Worldwide Ord (LSE:EWI)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£586.436m
- OCF0.81%
- AIC sectorGlobal Smaller Companies
- Manager GroupBaillie Gifford
- Currency
- ISINGB00BHSRZC82
Investment Strategy
The investment objective is the achievement of long term capital growth by investing primarily in listed companies throughout the world. The approach adopted is to construct a portfolio through the identification of individual companies which offer long term growth potential, normally over at least a five year horizon and which typically have a market cap of less than USD5 bn at the time of initial investment. The portfolio is actively managed and does not seek to track the comparative index hence a degree of volatility against the index is inevitable.