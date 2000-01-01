Edinburgh Worldwide Ord (LSE:EWI)

Investment trust
Trust Info

  • Market Cap£586.436m
  • OCF0.81%
  • AIC sectorGlobal Smaller Companies
  • Manager GroupBaillie Gifford
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BHSRZC82

Investment Strategy

The investment objective is the achievement of long term capital growth by investing primarily in listed companies throughout the world. The approach adopted is to construct a portfolio through the identification of individual companies which offer long term growth potential, normally over at least a five year horizon and which typically have a market cap of less than USD5 bn at the time of initial investment. The portfolio is actively managed and does not seek to track the comparative index hence a degree of volatility against the index is inevitable.

