Investment Strategy

The investment objective is the achievement of long term capital growth by investing primarily in listed companies throughout the world. The approach adopted is to construct a portfolio through the identification of individual companies which offer long term growth potential, normally over at least a five year horizon and which typically have a market cap of less than USD5 bn at the time of initial investment. The portfolio is actively managed and does not seek to track the comparative index hence a degree of volatility against the index is inevitable.