Ediston Property Investment Company (LSE:EPIC)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trust Info

  • Market Cap£184.283m
  • OCF1.38%
  • AIC sector-
  • Manager GroupEdiston
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BNGMZB68

Investment Strategy

To provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Company will pursue its investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties. It will invest principally in three commercial property sectors: office, retail (including retail warehouses) and industrial, without regard to a traditional property market relative return benchmark.

