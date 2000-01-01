Investment Strategy

The Company’s investment objective is to conduct an orderly realisation of the assets of the Company, to be effected in a manner that seeks to achieve a balance between returning cash to Shareholders promptly and maximising the value of the Portfolio. The Company will not make any new investments save that: (a) available cash may be used to fund, where necessary, capital calls in relation to existing investments where the Directors believe it is necessary to preserve the value of that investment; and/or (b) available cash may be invested in liquid cash-equivalent securities, including cash funds, and bank cash deposits, pending its return to Shareholders. The Investment Policy will involve a continual evaluation of the business prospects of each investment in the Portfolio and the disposal options for each asset in order to assess the most appropriate realisation timing and strategy to be pursued in relation to each investment.