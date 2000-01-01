Investment Strategy

To realize assets at the appropriate time and value, and to return the proceeds less expenses to our shareholders. The Company shall not make any new investments. The Company will actively manage its investments and seek to realise such investments in a managed way at an appropriate time, returning proceeds to Shareholders as soon as practicable. Shareholder returns are expected to be delivered by way of return of capital on their shares, whether by dividend, repurchase, tender or otherwise. The Company intends to realise assets at the appropriate time and value, and to return the proceeds less expenses to our shareholders.