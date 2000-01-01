EJF Investments Ord (LSE:EJFI)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap£112.307m
  • OCF2.20%
  • AIC sectorSector Specialist: Financials
  • Manager GroupEJF Capital
  • Currency
  • ISINJE00BF0D1M25

Investment Strategy

The Company seeks to generate attractive risk adjusted returns for its shareholders by investing in opportunities created by regulatory and structural changes impacting the financial services sector. These opportunities are anticipated to include structured debt and equity, loans, bonds, preference shares, convertible notes and private equity, in both cash and synthetic formats, and may be issued by entities domiciled in the USA, UK and Europe.

Latest EJFI news

EJFI Regulatory news

