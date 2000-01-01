EJF Investments Ord (LSE:EJFI)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£112.307m
- OCF2.20%
- AIC sectorSector Specialist: Financials
- Manager GroupEJF Capital
- Currency
- ISINJE00BF0D1M25
Investment Strategy
The Company seeks to generate attractive risk adjusted returns for its shareholders by investing in opportunities created by regulatory and structural changes impacting the financial services sector. These opportunities are anticipated to include structured debt and equity, loans, bonds, preference shares, convertible notes and private equity, in both cash and synthetic formats, and may be issued by entities domiciled in the USA, UK and Europe.