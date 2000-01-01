EPE Special Opportunities Ord (LSE:ESO)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£58.346m
- OCF4.40%
- AIC sectorPrivate Equity
- Manager GroupEquity Partners
- Currency
- ISINBMG3163K1053
Investment Strategy
The objective of the company is to provide long-term return on equity for its shareholders by investing in small and medium sized companies in the UK. The company targets growth, buyout, special situations and private investment in public equities (PIPE) investments, deploying capital where it believes the potential for shareholder value creation to be compelling.