Establishment Investment Trust Ord (LSE:ET.)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£43.400m
- OCF1.42%
- AIC sectorFlexible Investment
- Manager GroupBlackfriars Asset Management Ltd
- Currency
- ISINGB0031336919
Investment Strategy
To achieve long-term capital growth from a managed global portfolio of securities. The preservation of capital is of primary importance to the investment objective. The Company aims to achieve absolute returns and will not be managed by reference to any equity or bond index or benchmark.