Investment Strategy

To deliver stable dividends and attractive risk-adjusted returns through prudent asset selection and match-funded financing structures. The company seeks returns by locking in the differences between the yield on investments and the costs of financing these investments. The portfolio will be diversified and made up primarily of credit sensitive securities. Investments will be diversified by asset type, industry, location and issuer to minimise risk and enhance financing structures. Investment will be primarily in three areas: 1) European Real Estate securities; 2) Other European asset backed securities; and 3) European real estate related securities.