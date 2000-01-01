European Opportunities Trust (LSE:EOT)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£875.366m
- OCF1.15%
- AIC sectorEurope
- Manager GroupDevon Equity
- Currency
- ISINGB0000197722
Investment Strategy
The objective of the company is to invest in securities of European companies and in sectors or geographical areas which are considered by the investment manager to offer good prospects for capital growth, taking into account economic trends and business development.