European Opportunities Trust (LSE:EOT)

Investment trust
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap£875.366m
  • OCF1.15%
  • AIC sectorEurope
  • Manager GroupDevon Equity
  • Currency
  • ISINGB0000197722

Investment Strategy

The objective of the company is to invest in securities of European companies and in sectors or geographical areas which are considered by the investment manager to offer good prospects for capital growth, taking into account economic trends and business development.

Latest EOT news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .

EOT Regulatory news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .