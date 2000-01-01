Investment Strategy

The primary aim is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The investments are primarily made in a portfolio of mid- and large-capitalization common stocks with above-average growth and financial strength. Current earnings are sought from option premiums by selling covered call options on a substantial portion of its portfolio securities. At least 80% of its total assets are invested in common stocks under normal market conditions. Initially, investments between 55% and 65% of its total assets are expected to be made in mid-capitalization stocks and between 35% and 45% of its total assets in large-capitalization stocks. Investments in at least 75 securities are expected, on which exchange-traded call options are generally currently available. The investments are primarily made in common stocks of US issuers, although up to 25% of its total assets may be invested in securities of foreign issuers. Up to 5% of its total assets may be invested in emerging markets. In addition to the strategy of selling covered call options, up to 20% of its total assets may be invested in other derivative instruments acquired for hedging, risk management and investment purposes.