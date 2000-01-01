Investment Strategy

The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks. Normally, the Fund will invest in common stocks of large- and mid-capitalization issuers. The Fund expects to invest in at least 75 securities, seeking to reduce the exposure to individual stocks risks. The Fund will generally invest in common stocks on which exchange-traded call options are currently available. Under normal market conditions the Fund will seek to generate current earnings from option premiums by selling covered call options on a substantial portion of its portfolio securities. It will invest primarily in common stocks of U.S. issuers, although up to 10% of its total assets may be invested in securities of foreign issuers, including American Depositary Receipts, Global Depositary Receipts and European Depositary Receipts. The Fund will allow the sale of stock underlying a call option prior to purchasing back the call option on up to 5% of the Funds net assets, provided such sales occur no more than three days before the option buy back.