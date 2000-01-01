Investment Strategy

The first objective is to provide a high level of current income. The second objective is to seek preservation of capital to the extent consistent with the primary goal. Under normal market conditions, it is expected to maintain duration of less than one year (including the effect of anticipated leverage). The primary investments are Senior Loans that are made to corporations, partnerships and other business entities, which operate in various industries and geographical regions. Senior Loans pay interest at rates which are determined periodically by a reference to a base lending rate, primarily the LIBOR, plus a premium. At least 80% of its total assets will be invested in Senior Loans. Up to 20% of its total assets may be invested in loan securities, other income-producing securities and warrants and equity securities. The Adviser anticipates that most of the Funds investment, including Senior Loans, will be of below investment-grade quality. Up to 20% may be invested in corporate bonds of below investment grade quality. Up to 15% of its total assets may be invested in foreign securities including emerging markets.