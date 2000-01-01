Investment Strategy

To provide current income exempt from federal income tax, including alternative minimum tax. Under normal market conditions, the Fund is required to invest at least 80% of net assets in municipal obligations rated A or better by Moodys, S&P or Fitch. The interest on which is exempt from federal income tax, including alternative minimum tax. These municipal obligations are of the highest investment grade at the time of investment or, if unrated, determined by Eaton Vance to be of comparable quality. Up to 20% of its assets may be invested in investment-grade municipal obligations (rated below Aaa/AAA, but no lower than Baa/BBB) and unrated municipal obligations considered to be of comparable quality and/or municipal obligations that are uninsured. There is no intention to invest in obligations rated below investment grade. Various kinds of financial futures contracts and related options may be purchased and sold to seek to hedge against changes in interest rates or for other risk management purposes.