Investment Strategy

Seeks to provide current income exempt from regular Federal and state income taxes. At least 80% of its total assets will be invested in debt obligations. At least 65% of its total assets will be invested in municipal obligations that are rated at least investment grade. Up to 35% of its total assets may be invested in municipal obligations rated below investment grade. Significant investments (initially around 10%) may be made in residual interest municipal bonds known as inverse floaters. Various kinds of financial futures contracts and related options may be purchased and sold to seek to hedge against changes in interest rates.