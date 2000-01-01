Investment Strategy

The Funds primary investment objective is to provide current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Funds investment program will consist primarily of owning a diversified portfolio of common stocks and employing a variety of options strategies. The Fund will seek to earn high levels of tax-advantaged income and gains by (1) investing in stocks that pay dividends that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment, (2) writing (selling) put options on individual stocks deemed attractive for purchase, and (3) writing (selling) stock index call options with respect to a portion (initially approximately two-thirds) of its common stock portfolio value. The Fund also operates a collared options strategy, which consists of purchasing short-dated index put options and selling call options of the same term.