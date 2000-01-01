Investment Strategy

The Fund invests at least 25% of its net assets in each of the following three investment categories: 1) senior, secured floating rate loans made to corporate and other business entities, which are typically rated below investment grade; 2) bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, including emerging market issuers, which are denominated in foreign currencies or U.S. dollars, and positions in foreign currencies; and 3) mortgage-backed securities that are issued, backed or otherwise guaranteed by the U.S. Government or its agencies or instrumentalities or that are issued by private issuers.