Investment Strategy

Under normal market conditions, the Funds investment program will consist primarily of (1) owning a diversified portfolio of common stocks that seeks to exceed the total return performance of the S&P 500 Composite Stock Price Index and (2) selling S&P 500 call options on a continuous basis on substantially the full value of its holdings of common stocks. The Fund will use the CBOE S&P 500 BuyWrite Index as its performance benchmark.