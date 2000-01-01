Investment Strategy

The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of common stocks, seeking to exceed the total return performance of the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ-100. Initially, Segment One (S&P 500) is expected to represent approximately 55% to 65% of the portfolio value and Segment Two (NASDAQ-100) approximately 35% to 45%. Over time, these percentages may vary. Stock holdings may include stocks not included in either index, but the investments are primarily made in common stocks of U.S. issuers. The Fund intends to sell index options that qualify for treatment as section 1256 contracts on which capital gains and losses are generally treated as 60% long-term and 40% short-term, regardless of holding period. Options strategy of writing (selling) index call options on the S&P 500 (at least 80%) and the NASDAQ-100 (at least 80%) will be employed. Up to 10% of its total assets may be invested in securities of non-U.S. issuers, including up to 5% of issuers located in emerging markets.