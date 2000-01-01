Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks to generate current earnings from dividends on stocks held and from option premiums. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in a combination of: 1. Dividend-paying common stocks, primarily in common stocks of United States issuers, but may invest up to 40% of its assets in common stocks of foreign issuers, including up to 5% of its total assets in securities of issuers located in emerging markets; 2. Common stocks the value of which is subject to covered written index call options. The Fund intends initially to write call options on the S&P 500 Composite Stock Price Index(R), and may also initially write call options on other domestic and foreign stock indices. The Fund will emphasize investments in stocks that pay dividends that qualify for federal income taxation at rates applicable to long-term capital gains, and will seek to enhance the level of tax-advantaged dividend income it receives by engaging in dividend capture trading.