Investment Strategy

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of common stocks of domestic and foreign issuers. Initially, the US Segment is expected to represent approximately 50% to 60% of the value of the Funds stock portfolio and the International Segment is expected to represent approximately 40% to 50 of the Funds stock portfolio. The Fund may invest up to 15% of its total assets in securities in emerging markets issuers.