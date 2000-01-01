Investment Strategy

The Funds primary investment objective is to provide current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. In pursuing its investment objectives, the Fund will evaluate returns on an after-tax basis, seeking to minimize and defer shareholder federal income taxes. Under normal market conditions, the Funds investment program will consist primarily of owning a diversified portfolio of domestic and foreign common stocks. The Fund will seek to earn high levels of tax-advantaged income and gains by (1) emphasizing investments in stocks that pay dividends that qualify for favourable federal income tax treatment and (2) writing (selling) stock index call options with respect to a portion of its common stock portfolio value.