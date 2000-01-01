Fair Oaks Income 2017 Ord (LSE:FAIR)
Trust Info
- Market Cap$304.440m
- OCF0.25%
- AIC sector-
- Manager GroupFair Oaks
- Currency
- ISINGG00BF00L342
Investment Strategy
The investment policy of the Company is to invest (either directly and/or indirectly through the Master Fund and/ or Master Fund II) in US and European Collateralised Loan Obligations (CLOs) or other vehicles and structures which provide exposure to portfolios consisting primarily of US and European floating-rate senior secured loans and which may include non-recourse financing.