Investment Strategy

The investment policy of the Company is to invest (either directly and/or indirectly through Master Fund II and/or Master Fund III) in US, UK and European CLOs or other vehicles and structures which provide exposure to portfolios consisting primarily of US, UK and European floating-rate senior secured loans and which may include non-recourse financing. The Company implements its investment policy by: (i) with respect to those assets of the Company attributable to the Realisation Shares: investing in Master Fund II; and (ii) with respect to those assets of the Company attributable to the 2021 Shares and C Shares: investing in Master Fund III.