FastForward Innovations Limited Ord (LSE:FFWD)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£9.367m
- OCF5.97%
- AIC sectorPrivate Equity
- Manager GroupFastForward
- Currency
- ISINGG00BRK9BQ81
Investment Strategy
FastForward invests inand/or acquire companies which have significant intellectual property rights which they are seeking to exploit, principally within the technology sector (including digital and content focused businesses) and the life sciences sectors (including biotech and pharmaceuticals). Initially the geographical focus will be North America and Europe but investments may also be considered in other regions to the extent that the Board considers that valuable opportunities exist and positive returns can be achieved.