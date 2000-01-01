Investment Strategy

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its Managed Assets in MLP entities and will invest at least 65% of its Managed Assets in equity securities of MLP entities. The Fund may also invest in common stock of large capitalisation companies, including companies engaged primarily in such sectors. The Fund may employ an option strategy of writing covered call options on common stocks held in the Funds portfolio. The Fund may invest up to 40% of its Managed Assets in unregistered or otherwise restricted securities, including up to 20% of its Managed Assets in securities issued by non-public companies. The Fund may invest a total of up to 25% of its Managed Assets in debt securities of MLP entities and non-MLP entity issuers, including securities rated below investment grade. The Fund may invest up to 25% if its Managed Assets in US dollar-denominated securities of foreign issuers. The Fund may invest up to 15% of its Managed Assets in securities of any single issuer. The Fund may invest up to 15% of its Managed Assets in royalty trusts.