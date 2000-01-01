Fidelity China Special Ord (LSE:FCSS)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£1.252bn
- OCF0.93%
- AIC sectorCountry Specialists: Asia Pacific
- Manager GroupFidelity
- Currency
- ISINGB00B62Z3C74
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio made up primarily of securities issued by companies listed in China and Chinese companies listed elsewhere. The Company may also invest in listed companies with significant interests in China.