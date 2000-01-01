Fidelity China Special Ord (LSE:FCSS)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap£1.252bn
  • OCF0.93%
  • AIC sectorCountry Specialists: Asia Pacific
  • Manager GroupFidelity
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B62Z3C74

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio made up primarily of securities issued by companies listed in China and Chinese companies listed elsewhere. The Company may also invest in listed companies with significant interests in China.

Latest FCSS news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .

FCSS Regulatory news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .