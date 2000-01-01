Investment Strategy

The company aims to achieve capital and growth and to provide shareholders with a total return in excess of that of the FTSE All-Share Index (the benchmark of the company). The company aims to invest principally in the securities of UK listed companies, whilst up to a maximum of 20% of the portfolio, at the time of acquisition, can be invested in quoted companies worldwide. It is company policy to invest no more than 15% of its GA in other closed ended investment companies (including investment trusts).