Finsbury Growth & Income Ord (LSE:FGT)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap£1.881bn
  • OCF0.67%
  • AIC sectorUK Equity Income
  • Manager GroupLindsell Train
  • Currency
  • ISINGB0007816068

Investment Strategy

The company aims to achieve capital and growth and to provide shareholders with a total return in excess of that of the FTSE All-Share Index (the benchmark of the company). The company aims to invest principally in the securities of UK listed companies, whilst up to a maximum of 20% of the portfolio, at the time of acquisition, can be invested in quoted companies worldwide. It is company policy to invest no more than 15% of its GA in other closed ended investment companies (including investment trusts).

Latest FGT news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .

FGT Regulatory news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .