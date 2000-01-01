Investment Strategy

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its Managed Assets (as defined below) in a portfolio of equity securities of European companies of any market capitalization, including, but not limited to, common and preferred stock that pay dividends, depositary receipts and real estate investment trusts ("REITs")See "Risks--European Markets Risk" and "Risks--Non-U.S. Securities Risk". The Fund will seek to focus its equity investments on income-producing securities and will limit its investments in preferred securities, depositary receipts and REITs, in each case, to no more than 20% of its Managed Assets.