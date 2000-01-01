Investment Strategy

The Funds investment objective is to seek a high level of after-tax total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to shareholders. The Fund will focus on investing in publicly traded master limited partnerships (MLP) and related public entities in the energy sector. Under normal market conditions, the fund will invest at least 85% of its managed assets in securities of energy companies, and energy sector MLPs and MLP related entities. The fund may invest in unregistered or otherwise restricted securities consisting of MLP common units, MLP subordinated units and securities of public and private energy companies.