Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to shareholders. The Fund will seek to achieve this objective by investing primarily in securities of companies engaged in the energy infrastructure sector. These companies principally include publicly-traded master limited partnerships and limited liability companies taxed as partnerships (MLPs), MLP affiliates, Canadian income trusts and their successor companies (collectively, Canadian Income Equities), pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas and power generation industries. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its Managed Assets (including assets obtained through leverage) in securities of Energy Infrastructure Companies.