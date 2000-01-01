First Trust/Aberdeen Global Oppos Income (NYSE:FAM)
- Manager GroupFirst Trust
- ISINUS3373191077
Investment Strategy
The Funds primary investment objective is to seek a high level of current income. As a secondary objective, the Fund will seek capital appreciation. The Fund will invest in the world bond markets through a diversified portfolio of investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities. The Fund may invest in both investment grade and non-investment grade debt issues.