Flah&Crum Pref Securities Income (NYSE:FFC)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  • OCF-
  • AIC sector-
  • Manager GroupFlaherty & Crumrine
  • Currency
  • ISINUS3384781007

Investment Strategy

It is a diversified management investment company that seeks a high current income with preservation of capital. It invests normally at least 80% of its total assets in preferred securities that are mainly hybrid or taxable preferred securities. At least 80% of the preferred securities are investment grade quality. Up to 20% may be invested in securities rated below investment grade. It may also invest up to 20% of its assets in other debt securities and up to 15% in common stocks.

Latest FFC news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .