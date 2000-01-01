Investment Strategy

Investment objective is high current income for holders consistent with preservation of capital. The Fund primarily invests in preferred stock, with 80% of the value of its net assets being invested in such securities (i.e. under normal market conditions). At least 50% of the value of the Funds net assets will be invested in securities issued by the companies operating in utility and banking sectors. 25% of the value of the Funds assets may also be invested in the securities rated below investment grade.