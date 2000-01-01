Foresight 4 VCT Ord (LSE:FTF)
- Market Cap£118.414m
- OCF2.39%
- AIC sectorVCT Generalist
- Manager GroupForesight
- Currency
- ISINGB00B07YBS95
To provide private investors with an attractive return, principally by maximising the stream of dividend distributions from the income and capital gains generated by a portfolio of investments mainly in established unquoted companies in the UK. Investments are primarily made in companies which are substantially based in the UK, although many will trade overseas.