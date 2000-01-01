Foresight Enterprise VCT Ord (LSE:FTF)

Investment trust
Trust Info

  • Market Cap£109.624m
  • OCF2.20%
  • AIC sectorVCT Generalist
  • Manager GroupForesight
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B07YBS95

Investment Strategy

To provide private investors with an attractive return, principally by maximising the stream of dividend distributions from the income and capital gains generated by a portfolio of investments mainly in established unquoted companies in the UK. Investments are primarily made in companies which are substantially based in the UK, although many will trade overseas.

