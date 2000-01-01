Investment Strategy

The objective is to provide investors with a sustainable and inflation-linked quarterly dividend and to aim to preserve and where possible enhance capital value through the reinvestment of excess cash flows, not required for the payment of dividends, generated from investing in a diversified portfolio of predominantly UK ground-based solar PV assets. The company will pursue its investment objective by acquiring a portfolio of ground based, operational solar power plants predominantly in the UK. Investments outside the UK and assets which are still, when acquired, under construction will be limited to 25% of the GAV of the company, calculated at the time of investment.