Foresight Solar & Technology VCT Ord (LSE:FTSV)

Investment trust
Trust Info

  • Market Cap£29.767m
  • OCF3.40%
  • AIC sectorVCT Specialist: Environmental
  • Manager GroupForesight
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B640GZ49

Investment Strategy

To generate an attractive return for investors, through invests mainly in unquoted companies that generate electricity from solar power systems and benefit from longterm government-related price guarantees as well as companies that generate and sell data derived from their ownership and operation of smart data assets.

Latest FTSV news

FTSV Regulatory news

