Foresight VCT Ord (LSE:FTV)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£120.032m
- OCF2.07%
- AIC sectorVCT Generalist
- Manager GroupForesight
- Currency
- ISINGB00B68K3716
Investment Strategy
To provide private investors with attractive returns from a portfolio of investments in fast-growing unquoted companies based in the UK. It is the intention to maximise tax-free income available to investors from a combination of dividends and interest received from investments and the distribution of capital gains arising from trade sales or flotations.