Foresight VCT Ord (LSE:FTV)

Investment trust
  • Market Cap£120.032m
  • OCF2.07%
  • AIC sectorVCT Generalist
  • Manager GroupForesight
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B68K3716

Investment Strategy

To provide private investors with attractive returns from a portfolio of investments in fast-growing unquoted companies based in the UK. It is the intention to maximise tax-free income available to investors from a combination of dividends and interest received from investments and the distribution of capital gains arising from trade sales or flotations.

