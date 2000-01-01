Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  • OCF-
  • AIC sector-
  • Manager GroupFranklin Templeton
  • Currency
  • ISINUS3551451038

Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks to provide high current income consistent with preservation of capital. Its secondary objective is growth of income through dividend increases and capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives primarily through investments in fixed-income debt securities (including obligations of foreign governments), dividend-paying stocks (emphasising public utilities stocks), and securities of precious metals and natural resources companies.

Latest FT news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .