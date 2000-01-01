Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Ord (LSE:FEET)
Investment trust
- Market Cap£349.782m
- OCF1.30%
- AIC sectorGlobal Emerging Markets
- Manager GroupFundsmith
- Currency
- ISINGB00BLSNND18
Investment Strategy
To provide Shareholders with an attractive return by investing in a portfolio of shares issued by listed or traded companies which have the majority of their operations in, or revenue derived from, Developing Economies and which provide direct exposure to the rise of the consumer classes in those countries.