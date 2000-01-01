Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Ord (LSE:FEET)

Investment trust
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap£349.782m
  • OCF1.30%
  • AIC sectorGlobal Emerging Markets
  • Manager GroupFundsmith
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BLSNND18

Investment Strategy

To provide Shareholders with an attractive return by investing in a portfolio of shares issued by listed or traded companies which have the majority of their operations in, or revenue derived from, Developing Economies and which provide direct exposure to the rise of the consumer classes in those countries.

Latest FEET news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .

FEET Regulatory news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .