Investment Strategy

The funds investment objective is to provide a high level of total return on its assets with an emphasis on dividends and income. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of the value of its total assets in dividend paying or income producing equity or debt securities. Under normal market conditions, at least 50% of the Funds assets will consist of dividend paying equity securities. The Fund may invest up to 35% of its total assets in securities on non-US issuers and up to 25% of its total assets in securities of issuers in a single industry. There is no minimum credit rating for debt securities in which the Fund may invest, although the Fund will not invest more than 10% of total assets in fixed income non-convertible securities.