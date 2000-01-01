Investment Strategy

To achieve long-term growth of capital primarily through investment in equity securities, with income being a secondary objective. The Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in equity securities. The Fund may invest, from time to time, in shares of other investment companies. It may purchase or write call or put options on securities or indices. It may invest up to 10% of its net assets in securities, for which the markets are illiquid. The Fund invests in various industries, including food and beverage, financial services, energy and utilities, telecommunications, healthcare, diversified industrial, consumer products, publishing, entertainment, cable and satellite, hotels and gaming, and equipment and supplies.