Investment Strategy

The Healthcare Trust will invest at least 80% of its assets, plus borrowings made for investment purposes, in equity securities such as common stock and preferred stock and income producing securities, such as fixed income debt securities and securities convertible into common stock, of domestic and foreign companies in the healthcare and wellness industries. The remaining 20% of its assets may be invested in other securities, including stocks, debt obligations and money market instruments, as well as certain derivative instruments in the healthcare and wellness industries or other industries.