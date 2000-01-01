Investment Strategy

The primary investment objective is to seek to generate total return, consisting of capital appreciation and current income. The Company will seek a secondary objective of the protection of capital, uncorrelated to equity and fixed income markets. The Company will seek to meet its investment objective by utilizing the Gabelli Private Market Value (PMV) with a CatalystTM, investment methodology, maintaining a diversified portfolio of catalyst event merger arbitrage strategies to seek to create an optimal risk/reward profile for the portfolio. The Company will invest globally although it is expected to have an emphasis on securities traded in the US, predominantly equity securities issued by companies of any market cap.