Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust Ord (LSE:GVP)

Investment trust
Trust Info

  • Market Cap£130.224m
  • OCF1.37%
  • AIC sectorNorth America
  • Manager GroupGabelli
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BTLJYS47

Investment Strategy

To deliver capital appreciation primarily through investment in U.S. equities, using the Gabelli Private Market Value with a Catalyst approach. A specific emphasis towards corporate catalysts such as takeovers, tender offers, liquidations, and other corporate events such as reorganisations involving stubs, spin-offs and other financial engineering.

