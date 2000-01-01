Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust Ord (LSE:GVP)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£130.224m
- OCF1.37%
- AIC sectorNorth America
- Manager GroupGabelli
- Currency
- ISINGB00BTLJYS47
Investment Strategy
To deliver capital appreciation primarily through investment in U.S. equities, using the Gabelli Private Market Value with a Catalyst approach. A specific emphasis towards corporate catalysts such as takeovers, tender offers, liquidations, and other corporate events such as reorganisations involving stubs, spin-offs and other financial engineering.