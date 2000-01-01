Investment Strategy

The Company primarily seeks to provide a high level of current income. The Funds secondary investment objective is to seek capital appreciation consistent with the Funds strategy and its primary objective. The Fund will attempt to achieve its objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in gold industry and natural resources industries. As part of its investment strategy, the Fund intends to earn income through an option strategy of writing (selling) covered call options on equity securities in its portfolio, but may, in amounts up to 15% of the Funds assets, consist of writing uncovered call options on indices comprised of Gold Companies or Natural Resources Companies or exchange traded funds comprised of such issuers and put options on securities in its portfolio. The Fund will invest at least 25% of its assets in the equity securities of companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution or trading of gold or the financing, managing, controlling or operating of companies engaged in gold-related activities. Additionally the Fund will also invest at least 25% of its assets in the equity securities of companies principally engaged in the exploration, production or distribution of natural resources, such as gas, oil, paper, food and agriculture, forestry products, metals and minerals as well as related transportation companies and equipment manufacturers.