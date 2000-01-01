Investment Strategy

The Funds primary investment objective is to provide a high level of current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. The Funds secondary investment objective is to seek capital appreciation consistent with the Funds strategy and its primary objective. To meet the objective of providing a high level of current income, the Fund intends to invest in income producing securities such as equity securities, convertible securities and other securities and earn short-term gains from a strategy of writing covered call options on equity securities in its portfolio. The Fund will seek dividend income through investments in equity securities such as common stock or convertible preferred stock. The Fund will seek interest income through investments in convertible or corporate bonds. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will attempt to achieve its objectives by investing at least 80% of its assets, which includes the amount of any borrowing for investment purposes, in securities of companies principally engaged in the natural resources and gold industries. The Fund will invest at least 25% of its assets in the securities of companies principally engaged in the exploration, production or distribution of natural resources, such as base metals, metals, paper, food and agriculture, forestry products, water, gas, oil, sustainable energy and other commodities as well as related transportation companies and equipment manufacturers. The Fund will invest at least 25% of its assets in the securities of companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution or trading of gold or the financing, managing, controlling or operating of companies engaged in gold-related activities. The Fund may invest without limitation in the securities of domestic and foreign issuers. The Fund expects that its assets will usually be invested in several countries. To the extent that the natural resources and gold industries are concentrated in any given geographic region, such as Europe, North America or Asia, a relatively high proportion of the Funds assets may be invested in that particular region. Equity securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities, warrants, depository receipts and equity interests in trusts and other entities. As part of its investment strategy, the Fund intends to generate current income from short-term gains through an option strategy of writing (selling) covered call options on equity securities in its portfolio. When the Fund sells a covered call option, it generates current income from short-term gains in the form of the premium paid by the buyer of the call option, but the Fund forgoes the opportunity to participate in any increase in the value of the underlying equity security above the exercise price of the option.