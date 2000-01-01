GCP Asset Backed Income C (LSE:GABC)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£52.273m
- OCF-
- AIC sectorSector Specialist: Debt
- Manager GroupGravis Capital Partners
- Currency
- ISINJE00BG0CTY49
Investment Strategy
The Company seeks to meet its investment objective through a diversified portfolio of investments which are secured against, or comprise, contracted, predictable medium to long term cash flows and/or physical assets. The Company’s investments will predominantly be in the form of medium to long term fixed or floating rate loans which are secured against cash flows and/or physical assets which are predominantly UK based.