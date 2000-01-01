GCP Asset Backed Income C (LSE:GABC)

Investment trust
Trust Info

  • Market Cap£52.273m
  • OCF-
  • AIC sectorSector Specialist: Debt
  • Manager GroupGravis Capital Partners
  • Currency
  • ISINJE00BG0CTY49

Investment Strategy

The Company seeks to meet its investment objective through a diversified portfolio of investments which are secured against, or comprise, contracted, predictable medium to long term cash flows and/or physical assets. The Company’s investments will predominantly be in the form of medium to long term fixed or floating rate loans which are secured against cash flows and/or physical assets which are predominantly UK based.

